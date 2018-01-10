Sundram Fasteners' board meeting on January 30, 2018

Sundram Fasteners has informed that meeting of board of directors will be held on January 30, 2018 to consider un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2017.

At 13:52 hrs Sundram Fasteners was quoting at Rs 576.60, down Rs 5.40, or 0.93 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 600.00 and 52-week low Rs 297.00 on 20 December, 2017 and 16 January, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 3.9 percent below its 52-week high and 94.14 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 12,116.00 crore. Source : BSE