you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 10, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundram Fasteners' board meeting on January 30, 2018

Sundram Fasteners has informed that meeting of board of directors will be held on January 30, 2018 to consider un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

At 13:52 hrs Sundram Fasteners was quoting at Rs 576.60, down Rs 5.40, or 0.93 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 600.00 and 52-week low Rs 297.00 on 20 December, 2017 and 16 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.9 percent below its 52-week high and 94.14 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 12,116.00 crore. Source : BSE
