Sundram Fasteners recommends final dividend

Sundram Fasteners Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.80 per share (280 %) of face of Re 1 each absorbing a sum of Rs. 69.71 crores (including dividend distribution tax). The Company shall pay dividend to those shareholders, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on August 11, 2017. The dividend will be paid after the approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. The Board had earlier declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.70/- per share (170%) of face value of Re 1/- each absorbing a sum of Rs 42.94 crores (including dividend distribution tax) and the same was paid to the shareholders on November 18, 2016. The total dividend including interim dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017 aggregates to Rs 4.50 per share (450 %) absorbing a sum of Rs 112.65 crores (including dividend distribution tax).Source : BSE