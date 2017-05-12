Sundaram Multi Pap' board meeting on May 23, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 5/6 Papa Industrial Estate, Suren Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai: 400093 to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1.To consider the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for trading in the Company's securities by all the Promoters, Directors, Designated Employees & Insiders (as defined in the code) shall remain close from Thursday, May 18, 2017 to Thursday, May 25, 2017 48 hours after the conclusion of Board Meeting (both days inclusive)Source : BSE