Aug 30, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundaram Multi Pap's board meeting on September 13, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 5/6 Papa Industrial Estate, Suren Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400 093 to consider inter alia the fol

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 5/6 Papa Industrial Estate, Suren Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400 093 to consider inter alia the following businesses:

1. To consider the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017.
2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for trading in the Company's securities by all the Promoters, Directors, Designated Employees and Insiders (as defined in the code) shall remain close from Friday, September 08, 2017 to Sunday, September 17, 2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE

