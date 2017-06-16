App
Jun 16, 2017 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun TV Network launches digital content platform Sun NXT

Sun TV Network has launched the all new digital content platform Sun NXT enabling customers to watch their popular TV programme in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada anytime and anywhere on their favorite devices.

Sun TV Network Limited, one of the largest Television Broadcasters in India, operates Satellite Television Channels across four languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, airs FM radio stations across India and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League launches new 'Digital Content Platform Sun NXT'.Source : BSE

