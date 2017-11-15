Sun Pharmaceutical Industries - Outcome of committee meeting

This is to inform you that the Committee of Directors (Allotment) at its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 allotted 1,260 (One Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty) equity shares of the Company of Re 1/- each, on exercise of stock options under the SUN Employee Stock Option Scheme -2015.Accordingly, post the above allotment the paid-up equity share capital of the Company is Rs. 2,39,93,09,346/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Thirty Nine Crores Ninety Three Lakhs Nine Thousand Three Hundred and Forty Six Only) divided into Rs. 2,39,93,09,346 (Two Hundred and Thirty Nine Crores Ninety Three Lakhs Nine Thousand Three Hundred and Forty Six Only) equity shares of Re.1/- each.Source : BSE