Jun 27, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sun Pharma & NIV sign agreement to fight Zika, Chikungunya and Dengue
Sun Pharma and The National Institute of Virology (NIV) have signed an agreement for testing phytopharmaceutical, biologic and chemical entities developed by Sun Pharma against Zika, Chikungunya and Dengue viruses.
We are pleased to enclose herewith our Press Release relating to agreement between Sun Pharma & NIV to fight Zika, Chikungunya and Dengue, which we shall be releasing after sending this letter to you.
