May 24, 2017 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
USFDA accepts Sun Pharma biologics license application for Tildrakizumab
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announces the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acceptance of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for tildrakizumab.
