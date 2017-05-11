Sun Pharma's board meeting on May 26, 2017

Dear Sirs, This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017, interalia, to transact the following business : (i)To consider and approve standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. (ii)To consider recommendation of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further, kindly note that window closure for trading by designated persons as per Insider Trading Rules of the Company will be from Wednesday, May 17, 2017 to Tuesday, May 30, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and record.Source : BSE