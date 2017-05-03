Sun Pharma's board meeting to be held on May 05, 2017

Further to out letter dated 26th April 2017 and pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors shall, in its meeting to be held on 5th May 2017, inter alia ,also consider a proposal for raising of additional funds by way of issue of equity shares / warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company on preferential basis to certain promoter/ non-promoter entities, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals including approval of the shareholders at an Extra ordinary general meeting, and to determine the issue price.Source : BSE