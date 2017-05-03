May 02, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sun Pharma's board meeting to be held on May 05, 2017
We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors meeting to be held on 5th May 2017.
Further to out letter dated 26th April 2017 and pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors shall, in its meeting to be held on 5th May 2017, inter alia ,also consider a proposal for raising of additional funds by way of issue of equity shares / warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company on preferential basis to certain promoter/ non-promoter entities, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals including approval of the shareholders at an Extra ordinary general meeting, and to determine the issue price.Source : BSE