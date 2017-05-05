Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held from 11:45 am to 2:30 pm today, inter alia, took the following decisions: i.Took on record and duly approved the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 which are enclosed along with the Auditors' Report thereon, as Annexure 1. In terms of second proviso to regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that the Auditors have given an Unmodified Opinion on the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2017. ii.Appointed Dr. Ferzaan Engineer (DIN: 00025758) and Mr. Mark Simon (DIN: 07807378) as Additional Independent Directors of the Company to hold office up to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Brief profiles of the new Directors are enclosed as Annexure 2. iii.Approved the issue & allotment up of warrants at a price of ` 330 each, aggregating up to Rs. 500 Cr, each warrant being convertible into fully paid up equity shares of face value Re.1 each of the Company i.e. at premium of Rs.329 per share, to the following entities on Preferential Basis, subject to receipt of necessary approvals including that of the shareholders at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be convened on Friday, 2nd June 2017: Name of Proposed AllotteesCIN of Proposed Allottees Virtuous Finance Private Limited U65990MH1989PTC053686 Virtuous Share Investments Private Limited U67120MH1995PTC087613 Family Investment Private Limited U67120MH1989PTC053569 Quality Investments Private LimitedU67120MH1989PTC053568 Viditi Investment Private LimitedU67120MH1989PTC053096 Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Private LimitedU67120MH1993PTC072685 This is for your information and record.Source : BSE