Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company's EGM on June 2, 2017

Pursuant to clause 12 of Part A of Schedule III read with regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we are pleased to enclose herewith the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 2nd June 2017 at 11:00 am at Sir Sayajirao Nagargruh, Akota, Vadodara -390 020, which is also being sent to the registered shareholders of the Company. Further, pursuant to regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the voting rights of shareholders shall be in proportion to their shares of the paid up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date of Saturday, 27th May, 2017. For shareholders holding shares in physical mode, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall be closed from Saturday, 27th May, 2017 up to Friday, 2nd June, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE