App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 26, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company's board meeting on May 5, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited will be held on Friday, 5th May, 2017

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company's board meeting on May 5, 2017
Pursuant to regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited will be held on Friday, 5th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record, the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and twelve months ended 31st March 2017. Further, kindly note that pursuant to the Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for trading by designated persons shall be closed from Thursday, 27th April 2017 to Tuesday, 9th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of the above.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.