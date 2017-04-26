Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company's board meeting on May 5, 2017

Pursuant to regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited will be held on Friday, 5th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record, the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and twelve months ended 31st March 2017. Further, kindly note that pursuant to the Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for trading by designated persons shall be closed from Thursday, 27th April 2017 to Tuesday, 9th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of the above.Source : BSE