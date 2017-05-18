Sun Granite Export's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2016 is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 12.30 pm to consider inter alia the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE