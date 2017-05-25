Summit Securities: Outcome of board meeting

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, has at its meeting held today, approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. The meeting commenced at around 12.16 p.m. and concluded around 02.00 p.m. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular dated May 27, 2016 and July 05, please find enclosed herewith: a.Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 alongwith the Auditors Report; b.Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 alongwith the Auditors Report; c.Declaration regarding Auditors Report with unmodified opinion. Further, it is informed that the Board of Directors of the Company has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE