Sumeet Industries - Outcome of board meeting

Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2017
At 15:24 hrs Sumeet Industries was quoting at Rs 32.25, down Rs 1.55, or 4.59 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 45.10 and 52-week low Rs 25.60 on 18 May, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 28.49 percent below its 52-week high and 25.98 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 187.18 crore. Source : BSE