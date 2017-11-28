App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 28, 2017 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sumeet Industries' board meeting on December 01, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 1st December, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 1st December, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider the following agenda:
1) To fix the Rights Issue price and Ratio for rights entitlements;
2) To fix the record date for the purpose of Rights Issue.
3) Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.