Sumeet Industries' board meeting on December 01, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 1st December, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider the following agenda:
1) To fix the Rights Issue price and Ratio for rights entitlements;
2) To fix the record date for the purpose of Rights Issue.
3) Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Source : BSE
