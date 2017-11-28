Sumeet Industries' board meeting on December 01, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 1st December, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider the following agenda:1) To fix the Rights Issue price and Ratio for rights entitlements;2) To fix the record date for the purpose of Rights Issue.3) Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE