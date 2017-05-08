Sumeet Industries' board meeting on May 16, 2017

App
May 08, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 16th May, 2017 at 9.30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider the following agenda : 1.To consider and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017. 2.The company has decided that trading window will be closed for the insiders covered under 'Insider Code of the Company' would commence from 10:00 A.M. on 8th May, 2017 and end 48 hours after the results are made public on 16th May, 2017. 3. Any other business with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE

