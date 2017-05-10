Sumedha Fiscal Services to consider dividend

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on May 20, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017;2. To consider Declaration of Dividend;3. To approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter as well as Year ended March 31, 2017 (both Standalone and Consolidated).Source : BSE