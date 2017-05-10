App
May 10, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sumedha Fiscal Services to consider dividend

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on May 20, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.

Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on May 20, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:

1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017;

2. To consider Declaration of Dividend;

3. To approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter as well as Year ended March 31, 2017 (both Standalone and Consolidated).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

