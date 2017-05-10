Sumedha Fiscal's board meeting on May 20, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on Saturday, the 20th May, 2017, inter alia – a.to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017; b.To consider Declaration of Dividend; c.To approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter as well as Year ended 31st March, 2017 (both Standalone and Consolidated). The aforesaid intimation is also available on the website of the Company [www.sumedhafiscal.com] and also on the website of BSE Ltd. [www.bseindia.com] where the Company's shares are listed.Source : BSE