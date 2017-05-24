Sukhjit Starch recommends dividend

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 5/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (same as per last year) to the shareholders for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of the shareholders at ensuing AGM.Source : BSE