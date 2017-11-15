Sujala Trading & Holdings - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the outcome of the Board Meeting held today for approving the Statement of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2017 is hereby uploaded.
