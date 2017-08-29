Aug 29, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sujala Trading's AGM on September 21, 2017
This is to inform you that the 36th (Thirty Sixth) Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the members of Sujala Trading & Holdings Limited (the 'Company') will be held on Thursday, 21st September, 2017, at 11.30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company at 1A, Grant Lane, 2nd Floor, Kolkata – 700012Source : BSE