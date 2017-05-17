Sugal & Damani's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 03:00 p.m. at 'SIYAT HOUSE', IV Floor, No. 961, Poonamallee High Road, Chennai – 600 084 inter-alia, to consider the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. Further, as per the new Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and as per the Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct of regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders, the trading window for dealing in the securities shall remain closed for the Company's Directors / Designated Employees/ Officers covered under the code shall remain closed from May 25, 2017 to June 02, 2017 (both days inclusive) i.e., till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the Public.Source : BSE