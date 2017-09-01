Sep 01, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sugal & Damani's AGM on September 27, 2017
As already informed to you vide our letter dt. 08.08.2017, As per Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 (Disclosure of events or information) the 24th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company.
