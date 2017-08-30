App
Aug 30, 2017 02:04 PM IST

Suditi Industries: Outcome of board meeting
Due to unprecedented rain and water logging around our office area, the Board has cancelled the meeting scheduled for today. Accordingly the proposal to 'Issue Securities on Preferential Basis to specified investors/ firms has been deferred and the same may be taken up later at the appropriate time as may be decided by the Board. Further in view of the above reason even the Audit committee meeting scheduled for today also stands cancelled.
This is for your information and perusal.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

