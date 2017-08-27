App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 24, 2017 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suditi Industries' board meeting on August 30, 2017

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 30th August, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the proposal to ' Issue Securities on Preferential Basis to specified investors/ firms as well as to take on record the s

Suditi Industries' board meeting on August 30, 2017
Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 30th August, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the proposal to ' Issue Securities on Preferential Basis to specified investors/ firms as well as to take on record the same for inclusion as additional items in the Notice calling the 26th.Annual General Meeting inter alia to facilitate and transact the business as special business along with other items of the business specified in the Notice.

The notice can also be accessed at the company's website www.suditi.in. You are requested to make note of the same.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.