Suditi Industries' board meeting on August 30, 2017

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 30th August, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the proposal to ' Issue Securities on Preferential Basis to specified investors/ firms as well as to take on record the same for inclusion as additional items in the Notice calling the 26th.Annual General Meeting inter alia to facilitate and transact the business as special business along with other items of the business specified in the Notice.The notice can also be accessed at the company's website www.suditi.in. You are requested to make note of the same.Source : BSE