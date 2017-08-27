Suditi Industries' audit committee meeting on August 30, 2017

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the members of the Audit Committee of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 30th August, 2017, at the Registered Office of the Company to discuss and recommend/suggest to the Board the proposal to 'Issue Securities on Preferential Basis to specified investors/ firms'.The notice can also be accessed at the company's website www.suditi.in. You are requested to make note of the sameSource : BSE