Sudarshan Chemical Industries' board meeting on February 8, 2018

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 8th February, 2018 at the Registered Office and Global Head Office of the Company at 162, Wellesley Road, Pune 411001to approve the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE