May 15, 2017 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sudal Industries' board meeting on May 25, 2017
Sudal Industries Limited intimates BSE about the Board Meeting to be held on 25th May, 2017 to consider amongst other matters approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for half year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE