Jun 06, 2017 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sudal Industries board meeting on June 14, 2017
Sudal Industries intimates about the Board Meeting to be held on 14th June, 2017.
Sudal Industries Limited intimates BSE about the Board Meeting to be held on 14th June, 2017 to consider amongst other matters approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for half year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE