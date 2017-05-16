May 15, 2017 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Subros board to consider dividend
Subros has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended on March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.
Subros Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended on March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE