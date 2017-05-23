May 23, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Subros recommends dividend
Subros Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per share on paid up equity capital of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.
Subros Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per share on paid up equity capital of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE