Subros board meeting will be held on May 23, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Tuesday, the 23rd May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE