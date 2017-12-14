Stylam Industries' board meeting on December 21, 2017

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 21st December, 2017 at the Registered Office the Company to consider and approve, inter alia amongst other items, the draft scheme of merger/consolidation of Golden Chem-Tech Limited with Stylam Industries Limited.Source : BSE