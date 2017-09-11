App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stylam Industries: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board has reviewed the recommendations submitted by Committee appointed for the purpose of consolidation of business. Afterwards, the Board has authorized members to take further suitable advices from experts on various alternatives available.

The Board will take final approval, after getting opinion from experts so as to finish the scheme in a prudent and time effective manner.

Kindly take the above in your records.

Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

