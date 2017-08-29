Aug 28, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Stylam Industries: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform that the Board has taken a decision to consolidate Golden Chem-Tech Limited, a Company wholly owned by promoters of Stylam Industries Limited.In this regard the Board has constituted a committee to suggest various options and also appoint consultants as may be necessary for the purpose of transaction.
Kindly take the above in your records & oblige.
This is to inform that the Board has taken a decision to consolidate Golden Chem-Tech Limited, a Company wholly owned by promoters of Stylam Industries Limited.In this regard the Board has constituted a committee to suggest various options and also appoint consultants as may be necessary for the purpose of transaction.
Kindly take the above in your records & oblige.
Source : BSE
Kindly take the above in your records & oblige.
Source : BSE