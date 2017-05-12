Stylam Ind: Outcome of board meeting

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 11th day of the May, 2017 to inter-alia, considered and approved, allotment of 8,50,000 Equity shares ('Issue Shares') of Rs. 10 each, on a preferential basis for cash at a price of Rs. 601/- (Rupees Six Hundred One Only) per Issue Share aggregating upto Rs. 51,08,50,000/- (Rupees Fifty One Crore Eight Lakh Fifty Thousand Only), including premium of Rs. 591/- (Rupees Five Hundred Ninety One Only) per Issue Share,to the below mentioned proposed non –promoters allottee ('Investor') Sr. No Name of the proposed allotteeCategoryNo of Equity Shares to be proposedAmount Received (Rs.) 1Lighthouse Emerging India Investors, LimitedNon-Promoter - Foreign Bodies Corporate8,50,00051,08,50,000/- Total 8,50,00051,08,50,000/- The Board Meeting commenced at 7:30 P.M. and concluded at 8:00 P.M.Source : BSE