App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sturdy Industries: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, inter alia, has considered and approved and recommended the following:

1. Holding of 28th Annual General Meeting on 20th September, 2017 for the FY 2016-17
2. Decided to Close the Register of Members & Share Transfer from 13th September, 2017 to 20th September, 2017
3. Appointment of M/s

Sturdy Industries: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, inter alia, has considered and approved and recommended the following:

1. Holding of 28th Annual General Meeting on 20th September, 2017 for the FY 2016-17
2. Decided to Close the Register of Members & Share Transfer from 13th September, 2017 to 20th September, 2017
3. Appointment of M/s M.R. Chechi & Associates, Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for the AGM.
4. Approve the re-appointment of Mr. Mohan Lal Gupta, Managing Director, Mr. Ramesh Gupta, Whole Time Director and Mr. Amit Gupta, Whole Time DirectorSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.