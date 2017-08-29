Sturdy Industries: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, inter alia, has considered and approved and recommended the following:1. Holding of 28th Annual General Meeting on 20th September, 2017 for the FY 2016-172. Decided to Close the Register of Members & Share Transfer from 13th September, 2017 to 20th September, 20173. Appointment of M/s M.R. Chechi & Associates, Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for the AGM.4. Approve the re-appointment of Mr. Mohan Lal Gupta, Managing Director, Mr. Ramesh Gupta, Whole Time Director and Mr. Amit Gupta, Whole Time DirectorSource : BSE