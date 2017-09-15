App
Announcements
Sep 15, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Shasun: Outcome of AGM

Strides Shasun has informed about the outcome of AGM.

Strides Shasun: Outcome of AGM
Please find attached the following:

a)Summary of proceedings of the AGM as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - attached as Annexure A.

b)Revised Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company pursuant to amendment of Article 94 of AOA as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - attached as Annexure B.


Source : BSE
