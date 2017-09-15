Sep 15, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Strides Shasun: Outcome of AGM
Strides Shasun has informed about the outcome of AGM.
Please find attached the following:
a)Summary of proceedings of the AGM as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - attached as Annexure A.
b)Revised Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company pursuant to amendment of Article 94 of AOA as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - attached as Annexure B.
Source : BSE
