May 15, 2017
SMIFS Capital Markets to consider dividend
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.
The said Board Meeting would also consider recommendation of dividend on the equity shares, if any, for the relevant financial year.Source : BSE
