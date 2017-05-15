Stewart and Mackertich Investment's board meeting on May 23, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company at ‘Vaibhav' (4F), 4, Lee Road, Kolkata –700020 at 4.00 P.M inter-alia to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 in pursuance of Regulation 29 of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. The said Board Meeting would also consider recommendation of dividend on the equity shares, if any, for the relevant financial year.Source : BSE