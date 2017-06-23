App
Jun 23, 2017 01:26 PM IST

The NCLT Convened Meeting of the equity shareholders the Company was held on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 12.30 P.M. at Registered Office of the Company

Sterlite Technologies: Outcome of 'NCLT convened meeting
The NCLT Convened Meeting of the equity shareholders the Company was held on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 12.30 P.M. at Registered Office of the Company at E1, MIDC Area, Waluj, Aurangabad – 431136, as directed by the NCLT Mumbai Bench vide its order dated 3 May 2017, for approval of Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Speedon Network Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and their respective shareholders.

The voting results as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 alongwith the Scrutinizers' Report thereon, will be submitted separately within the prescribed timelines.

Further, the proceedings of the aforesaid NCLT Convened Meeting will also be submitted after the declaration of voting results.

Kindly take this on your record and acknowledge the same.Source : BSE

