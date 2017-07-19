Jul 19, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sterlite Technologies: Outcome of board meeting
Sterlite Technologies has informed about the outcome of board meeting.
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following documents as approved in the Board of Directors meeting held on July 19, 2017:
1. Un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017
2.Limited Review Report on the aforesaid Quarterly Financial Results
3.Press Release and Presentation on Financial Results
Source : BSE
1. Un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017
2.Limited Review Report on the aforesaid Quarterly Financial Results
3.Press Release and Presentation on Financial Results
Source : BSE