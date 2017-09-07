Sterling Tools: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Clause 30(4) and other applicable Clauses of the Listing Regulation, this is to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday, 7th September, 2017 concluded at 2:30 P. M. has approved the followings:i) Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2017.ii) Declare Interim Dividend @50% i.e. Rs. 1/- Per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2017-2018.Further, inform you that the Company will distribute the Interim Dividend on / before 20th September, 2017.In accordance with Clause 33(d) of the Listing Regulation, we enclose herewith the Auditors Limited Review Report of M/s S. R. Dinodia & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants and Auditors of our Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.Source : BSE