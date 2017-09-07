App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterling Tools: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Clause 30(4) and other applicable Clauses of the Listing Regulation, this is to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday, 7th September, 2017 has approved the Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2017.

Sterling Tools: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to the provisions of Clause 30(4) and other applicable Clauses of the Listing Regulation, this is to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday, 7th September, 2017 concluded at 2:30 P. M. has approved the followings:

i) Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2017.
ii) Declare Interim Dividend @50% i.e. Rs. 1/- Per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2017-2018.

Further, inform you that the Company will distribute the Interim Dividend on / before 20th September, 2017.

In accordance with Clause 33(d) of the Listing Regulation, we enclose herewith the Auditors Limited Review Report of M/s S. R. Dinodia & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants and Auditors of our Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.