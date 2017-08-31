Sterling Tools: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held today i.e. 31st August, 2017, has recommended the appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Gurgaon (Firm Registration No. 001076N/N500013), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, in compliance with the requirement for mandatory rotation of Auditors as stipulated under section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE