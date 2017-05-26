May 26, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sterling Tools: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to the provisions of Clause 30(4) and other applicable Clauses of the Listing Regulation, this is to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 concluded at 3:00 P. M. has approved Standalone / Consolidated Unaudited / Audited Financial Results for the Quarter / Year Ended 31st March, 2017.
