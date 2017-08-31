App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterling Tools to consider first interim dividend

Sterling Tools Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 07, 2017, to declare the First Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-2018.

Sterling Tools to consider first interim dividend
Sterling Tools Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 07, 2017, inter alia, agenda for which includes considering and if thought fit:

1. To adopt the Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017.

2. To declare the First Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-2018.

Further, in view of above mentioned Board Meeting, the trading window of the Company shall remain closed from the opening hours of September 04, 2017 to closing hours of September 07, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

