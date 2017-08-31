Sterling Tools' board meeting on September 7, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of the Listing Regulation 29(1) (a) & (e), this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 7th September, 2017, agenda for which includes considering and if thought fit:i) to adopt the Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2017.ii) to declare the First Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-2018.Source : BSE