Sep 04, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sterling Tools' AGM on September 28, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the members of Sterling Tools Limited will be held on Thursday, 28th day of September, 2017 at The Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi-110001 at 11:00 A.M
